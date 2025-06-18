BOE hires Bulloch educator as Interim Superintendent; Bradley Anderson, former school head in Treutlen, Assistant Superintendent in Bryan

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

The Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) has an Interim Superintendent, following a closed door meeting of the Board of Education (BOE) last week.

Dr. Bradley S. Anderson, who has more than 30 years experience in public education, was appointed after the BOE members emerged from closed session Thursday night. The decision on Anderson’s hiring was split 4-2, with BOE members Bo Eason, Dorcas Moore, Joyce Lockwood, and Ed Mosley voting in favor, and Barbara Murphy and Larry Davis voting ‘no’.

