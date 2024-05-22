BOE holds budget hearing, concerns still rocking roof

The fiscal year 2025 budget for Evans County Charter Schools System (ECCSS) was showcased on Monday, May 6, detailing the allocation of resources across various funds and initiatives. The general fund’s total revenue stands at $23,368,830.56, with a planned ending balance of $4,519,009.16. Special revenue funds are projected at $2,394,228.00, though they will have a zero balance at year’s end, reflecting their designated nature based on awards in the GADOE portal.

