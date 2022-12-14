BOE members finalize 14 mills tax levy for 2022

Convening for a fourth public hearing on the Evans County Schools System’s 2022 tax levy, Board of Education members agreed to keep the rate at 14 mills, the same as for 2021. The rate conforms with plans given tentative approval by the BOE in August. Georgia law requires that boards of education maintain a millage rate of 14 mills to qualify for equalization grant funds, currently totaling $2,218,211.

