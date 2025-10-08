BOE must decide on ACA building invoice

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Findings in a report released last April by the Georgia Department of Audits continue to create procedural headaches for members of the Evans Board of Education (BOE) and Interim Superintendent Dr. Bradley Anderson.

The BOE members, meeting Thursday evening for a regular work session, were informed by Dr. Anderson that they must decide if the school system pays invoices for work performed at the Arts and Cultural Center which had not been authorized by the Board.

