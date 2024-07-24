BOE Setting Up 2025 CSI District Plans

Evans County Charter School Systems (ECCSS) and the Board of Education (BOE) are developing their district comprehensive plan for student improvement in the 2024-25 school year. The district aims to increase the percentage of students scoring “developing” or higher on the Georgia Milestone Assessments (GMAs) by 5% in all content areas. ECCSS has not yet received official scores for the 2023-24 GMAs, as the state is still analyzing assessments, and there is no confirmed timeline for receiving these scores.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.