Board nods to $16M FY19 budget

Monday night, Evans County Board of Education approved a proposed tax millage rollback for 2018 from the current rate of 14.237 to an even 14 mills. The proposed rate will now be advertised publicly before final approval on Tuesday, July 17, but since the rollback rate does not constitute a tax increase for citizens, the BOE is not required to hold public tax hearings prior to approval.

