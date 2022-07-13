Book, DVD sale at Evans County Public Library July 25-28

If you are ready to stock up on your book supply, be sure to visit the Evans County Public Library when they hold a book sale later this month. The sale is open to the public, July 25-28 during the library’s regular business hours, Monday – Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hundreds of books and movies will be displayed in the library’s meeting room and will be priced: hardback books 50¢; paperbacks, 25¢: and DVD, $1.00. Fill-a-bag sales will be offered July 27-28. All proceeds benefit the library.

The library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Claxton.