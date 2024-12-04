Brandy Hodges, age 37, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. She was born on July 26, 1987, in Statesboro and had lived most of her life in Claxton until she moved to Utah 12 years ago. She was employed with Clarks Market in Blandan, Utah and was a member of Rogers Baptist Church in Collins. Brandy enjoyed swimming, mud bogging, dancing and spending time at the river. She is preceded in death by her mother, Regina Rucker. She is survived by her father, Donald Hodges of Claxton; her sons, DJ Hodges and Dawson Codner, both of Utah; her siblings, Paul McCullough of Screven County and Ashley Marie Reese of Cobbtown; special aunt, Betty Hodges of Claxton; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with the funeral services following at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with Rev. Keith Beasley officiating. Interment will be in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenny Gibson, Jose Hodges, Michael Arnold, David Harrelson, Logan Dukes, and Allen Thompson; honorary pallbearers will be Will Hendrix, Stephen Reese, James Reese and Jose’ Alba Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Hodges family