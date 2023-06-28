3 killed in early Monday plane crash

UPDATED:
On June 26th, 2023 at approximately 12:30AM, Evans County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a plane that was missing and unaccounted for. Deputies responded to the area of Claxton-Evans County Airport where they conducted a search of the Airport property and the surrounding community. Georgia State Patrol Aviation and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were contacted and assisted in the area search. After hours of searching and communicating with the FAA, the Sheriff and Deputies located the now downed plane at approximately 5:30AM.
The plane was found occupied by 3 adult males, all of which did not survive the incident. The Evans County coroner and Evans County Fire and Rescue responded and assisted in their recovery.
Official information as to the identity of three people killed in an early Monday morning airplane crash near the Claxton-Evans County Airport had not been released as of press deadline for The Enterprise on Tuesday afternoon, although the names of victims began circulating on social media within a few hours of discovery of the wreckage.
Evans County Sheriff Mac Edwards said Tuesday morning that the Federal Aviation Administration remained in charge of identifications were not expected to be released until autopsies were completed on Wednesday or Thursday.
Please pray for the families involved in this tragic incident, as our hearts go out to them during this time.
