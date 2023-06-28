3 killed in early Monday plane crash

UPDATED:

On June 26th, 2023 at approximately 12:30AM, Evans County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a plane that was missing and unaccounted for. Deputies responded to the area of Claxton-Evans County Airport where they conducted a search of the Airport property and the surrounding community. Georgia State Patrol Aviation and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were contacted and assisted in the area search. After hours of searching and communicating with the FAA, the Sheriff and Deputies located the now downed plane at approximately 5:30AM.

The plane was found occupied by 3 adult males, all of which did not survive the incident. The Evans County coroner and Evans County Fire and Rescue responded and assisted in their recovery.