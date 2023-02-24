Brenda Cadwell Rogers, 77, passed away February 22, 2023 at Evans Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Metter, Georgia and had lived most of her life in Claxton, Georgia. She was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. She was a lifelong homemaker and caregiver who loved working outdoors with her flowers and garden. Surviving are her husband, Roy Rogers of Claxton; sons and daughters- in-law, Keith and Sandy Rogers of Claxton and Bryan and Tammy Rogers of Dublin; grandchildren, Tyler and Jena Rogers, Jack Rogers, Charley Rogers; great-grandchild, Attisyn Rogers; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Friday, February 24, 1 a.m. at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Gary Few officiating. Pallbearers will be Tyler Rogers, Jack Rogers, Kyle Banks, James Rogers and David Oliver. Remembrances may be made to Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2331 Campground Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 867, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.