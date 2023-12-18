Brenda Faith Womble Rushing, 64, fell asleep in death on December 16, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving sons and friends. She was born in Savannah, Georgia to the late James Irvin and Helen Jones Womble on May 31, 1959. Brenda graduated from Effingham County High school in 1977 and later earned an associate degree in accounting from Ogeechee Technical College. She enjoyed her job for the last 15 years as a Field Researcher for RTI out of North Carolina. She was interested in and enjoyed fishing, repairing things, rebuilding things and remodeling things. Her greatest loves were her sons and her grandbabies. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, James I. and Helen J. Womble; brother, Little Jimmy Womble; granddaughter, Naomi Hope Rushing; and brother-in-law, Steve Clark. Surviving are her sons, Troy (Courtney) of Dublin, Ga. and Cory (Airel) of Claxton, Ga.; four grandchildren, Ben and Holly of Dublin, Ga. Adaline and Lydia of Claxton, Ga.; sisters, Miriam Clark and Dana (Bubba) Gay of Claxton, Ga.; nieces and nephews, Caleb Clark, Casey James, Alicia Gay and Wesley Gay, all of Claxton, Ga; special cousin, Jimmy Barrow; special thanks for her hospice caregiver, Kathrin, and special friend, Janie Ball. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 19, 10:30 a.m. at Brewton Cemetery. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 19, 11:00 a.m. at Brewton Cemetery. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bret Ambrose, Jay Womble, Roger Heath, Mellie NeSmith, Chase Ambrose, Caleb Clark, Wesley Gay, Gerry Rushing and Jimmy Barrow. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements