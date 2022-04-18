Brenda Joyce McKenzie Hunter, passed away April 16, after a very extended illness. She was born and raised in Groveland and Pembroke, Ga. She enjoyed crafting such as knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed riding her buggy with her sisters. Surviving are her husband, Charles Edward Hunter; sons, Eddie Hunter, Daniel Hunter, Tim Hunter and Brian Hunter; grandchildren, McKenzie, Linsey, Emily, Riley, Dylan, Faith, Shawn, E.J., Henry, Deanna, Breanna, Patrick and Abel Hunter; brothers, Joseph McKenzie; sisters, Ellen Flynn, Joann Hunter, Debbie Sapp and Peggie Wallies; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 21, at 2 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 21, at 3 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tim Hunter, Brian Hunter, Brandon Crosby, Adam Fulton, AJ Crosby, Keith McDilda, Tony McDilda and Brandon Braly. Remembrances may be sent to Antioch Baptist Church, 1482 Deer Run Circle, Claxton, Gs. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.