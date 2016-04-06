Brian Kemp visits Claxton during bus tour

Georgia Secretary of State and Republican candidate for Governor Brian Kemp visited Claxton last week as part of his 20-stop “Putting Georgian’s First” bus tour in Southeast Georgia.

With the November elections less than two weeks away, dozens gathered in anticipation of Kemp’s arrival at Ace Hardware in Claxton.

“As governor, I will spur job creation, invest in education, lower taxes and reduce healthcare costs on Georgia families. We will strengthen rural communities and ensure economic opportunity for all hardworking Georgians – no matter their zip code.”