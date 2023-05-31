Bridge closure set for June 12; Brewton Bridge to be replaced

Beginning June 12, the two-lane bridge over the Canoochee River along Hwy. 169 will be closed while it is being removed and a new bridge constructed in its place. Known locally as Brewton Bridge, it will remain closed until March 7, 2024, and motorist should follow detour recommended by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

While under construction, traffic must detour at the intersection of Hwy. 129 and 169, following 129 south until it terminates into US 280. Turn left onto Us 280, continuing until it intersects with US 301, at which point turn left onto US 301 north until it intersects with Hwy. 169.

