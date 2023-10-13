Brookie Donald Jernigan, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at his home in Claxton. He was born in Statesboro on March 30, 1947, to Brookie and Harveystein Sikes Jernigan of Claxton. He lived in Evans County for most of his life. Throughout his life, Donald had numerous accomplishments, leaving an indelible mark on his community. He pursued his passion for agriculture and animal husbandry by becoming a successful farmer. His dedication to nurturing and caring for animals earned him a place of honor among his peers in the farming community. For a time, he had the privilege of serving as president of the Evans County Georgia Young Farmers Association and received the Georgia Young Farmer of the Year Award in 1980. After years of farming, he decided to pursue a career with the Georgia Department of Corrections. After serving many years with distinction, he retired. When not cultivating his farm or tending to his duties as a public servant, Donald could often be found in his workshop, engrossed in creative endeavors. He possessed an innate talent for tinkering, and enjoyed spending countless hours welding and crafting various creative projects. This outlet allowed him to express his artistic side while bringing joy to others through his handcrafted creations. In his older years, Donald found solace and contentment sitting on his porch, waving at his friends as they passed by and blew their horns and waving to every stranger. It was during these peaceful moments that he cherished the simple pleasures of life and reflected on the memories he held dear. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer “JJ” (Brad) Baxter of Ludowici, Ginny Jernigan of Claxton, and Crystal Todd of Ludowici; grandchildren, Angel (Cody) Anderson, Amber Walker, Caleb Mitchell, Bailey Mitchell, and Gage Todd; great-grandchildren, Raelynn Anderson, Finley Anderson, Jackson Mitchell, and Paisley Todd; his dear sister, Nan Palmer of Johns Island, S.C., who provided love and support throughout their lives together; niece, Kim Palmer Cook (Jay) of Gainesville, Ga.; nephew, Kit (Tania) Palmer of Johns Island, S.C.; dear family friend, Norman Threatt of Claxton, with whom he shared many memorable and happy moments. All of Norman’s family loved and cared for him, and the Threatt’s are a part of Donald’s extended family – Norman (Dana) Threatt, Amanda and Libby Black, Daniel (Janna) Threatt, Reese and Jake Killebrew, Elaina (Juan) Gonzalez, and Rose Gonzalez. Memorial funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday, October 21, at the Evergreen Baptist Church with Dr. O.H. Smith officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send an honorary donation to Evergreen Baptist Church, 5250 Ga. Hwy 129 South, Cobbtown, Ga. 30420. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Jernigan family.