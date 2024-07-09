Bryan County… SR 204 Railroad Crossing Three Day Closure starts July 10 

At the request of Georgia Central Railroad, the Georgia Department of Transportation announces a three-day road closure on State Route (SR) 204 between east and west intersection of Arden Loop Circle near Ellabell in Bryan County.

SR 204 will be closed at the railroad crossing and traffic detoured on to Arden Loop Circle beginning 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 10 until 5 p.m., Friday, July 12. The closure is necessary for railroad crossing improvements.

Georgia DOT maintenance crews will install the road closure with a detour in place as vehicular traffic cannot cross the railroad tracks during this work. Motorists will be able to access businesses, schools, and residences in the area up to the work zone. The roadway will reopen early if the work is completed ahead of schedule or could possibly be closed longer if weather delays the work.

Advisory: Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.