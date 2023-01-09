The Year-End Countdown

10-9 … Whoa, slow down, relax. You’re getting ahead of yourself. It’s not time. It’s com- ing, soon enough. Meanwhile, the dealer still shuffling the deck, more hands to deal. The 2022 year’s game is still in play. We shouted it in, but it soon settled down, And got down to business and stayed. But now it’s time and cards are worn thin, Only one last hand to play. It came with a quest and trailing behind, Its pomp and fire gone stale.