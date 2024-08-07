Columnist Bud Hearn

The stories live on

“In the end all we have are the stories.”

•••

This is a line by Burt Reynolds from the movie Burn Notice several decades ago. The movie was not memorable, but there’s a lot of truth in the line. Our lives are full of stories. Sometimes all it takes to recall them is a phone call from a friend. John is a friend. He calls me the other day, wants to talk. And John’s a fast talker, a high roller, a man full of spell-binding stories of high finance, of gripping tales of dodging bankruptcy, exploits of cracking the vaults of banks, intrigues with sultry women and double-crossing friends. All he needs to come alive are listening ears and another deal.