Cedar Creek Bridge replacement project on SR 169 nears completion

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Cedar Creek Bridge replacement project on SR 169 is scheduled for completion by the end of the month.

“The completion date is March 31,” said Jill Nagel, GDOT’s District Communications Officer. “The contractor is on schedule to meet that deadline and open the bridge, if weather permits.”

By Julie Braly, Editor