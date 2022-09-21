Business After Hours, Open House slated for September 22

The public is invited and encouraged to attend a Business After Hours and Open House event at the new district office of Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) Board of Education (BOE) located at 705 W. Main Street (behind the public library) in Claxton.

The event, hosted by the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce and BOE, will be held on Thursday, September 22, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the new district office.

During the event, special recognition will be made to two individuals who have made significant contributions to ECCSS.

A conference room in the new district office will be dedicated to special guest Vernella McCoy Welch, a long-serving and recently retired BOE member from District 6. After nearly 20 years of dedicated service, Welch was forced to retire earlier this year due to health issues.

Ruth Griner is also a specially invited guest. ECCSS will re-commemorate the Griner Building Plaque, in honor of her late husband, former educator and Superintendent Lewis “Henson” Griner. For nearly 16 years, Griner served as Superintendent of Evans County Schools. Ruth Griner will receive this honor on his behalf.