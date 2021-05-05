Businesses struggle to fill employee jobs

Despite a significant increase of employment opportunities via help wanted signs, advertisements in The Claxton Enterprise, and businesses – including McDonald’s in Claxton – offering sign-on bonuses, local employers appear to be having difficulty filling vacant positions.

Keith Bruner, owner of Krispy Chic in Claxton, said his business has been short staffed since the beginning of the year…

…Marshall Smith, an owner of Pride Pool Spa and Leisure, said the company is also experiencing difficulty filling vacant positions. “We have been trying to add team members since the end of 2020,” said Smith.

…According to Department of Labor Evans County had an unemployment rate of 3.7% in March 2021.

By Julie Braly, Editor