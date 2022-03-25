Byron Lee Nelson, born June 22, 1963 in Savannah; passed away on March 24. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patrice Hammock Nelson of Claxton; siblings, Robert C. Nelson (Susan) of Pembroke, Ga.; Barbara Nelson Lanier of Savannah, Ga.; Susan Nelson Keady (Jeff) of Thomaston, Ga. and several nieces and nephews. Byron was predeceased by his parents Martha J. Nelson and Charles R. Nelson of Claxton. He graduated from Georgia Southern University with a degree in Business Administration and was always a dedicated Eagle fan. Upon graduation he went into the auto parts business full-time with father, Charlie, having helped part-time all through his early school days and college career. He eventually bought Nelson Auto Parts outright and continued to own and operate for 20 years before changing careers into the local banking business. His last day on the job was Monday, March 21 at The Claxton Bank as a banking officer. Byron was a member of Claxton Rotary Club and participated routinely in the Ga. Southern Coaches Caravan. He missed very few Ga.Southern or Claxton High home football games. Day trips with wife Patrice to Savannah, Tybee and Jekyll were also regular outings. He and Patrice were members of Eastside Baptist Church in Claxton, where Byron attended Sunday school. Later in life he took up distance running, completing several area 5K runs over the past few years. Byron was tall in physical stature but possessed a quiet, gentle, easygoing spirit, speaking softly but firmly and always garnering respect and friendship from everyone he met. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband and friend and will be greatly missed by all. Memorials can be made/sent to Rotary club or Brewton Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Monday, March 28, at 10 a.m., Eastside Baptist Church at the ROC. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 28, at 11 a.m., Eastside Baptist Church at the ROC with Phillip Williams officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery in Hagan, Ga. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Claxton Rotary Club, P.O. Box 176 Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.