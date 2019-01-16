C.A.R.E.S. Big Bowl Cook-off tomorrow

Evans County C.A.R.E.S. annual Big Bowl Cook-off is Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Veterans Community Center in Claxton. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the public and participating cooks should be set up no later than 5:30 p.m. for judging.

The fundraising event features local “Celebrity Chefs” vying for the title of Big Bowl Champion. Cook-off will feature chili, soups/stews, main dish entrees, appetizers and desserts.

Chefs will compete for first, second and third place in each category. The overall winner will be the team who receives the most donations.

The public is invited and encouraged to come out, enjoy the fun and sample the food of over 20 competing teams. All donations will benefit Evans County’s Cancer Association Relief Effort and Support (C.A.R.E.S.)