C.A.R.E.S brick and plaque tribute held Sunday, October 20

Evans County Cancer Association Relief Effort & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) held its annual brick and plaque tribute ceremony Sunday afternoon in front of the courthouse annex.

This year’s tribute service was dedicated to the Rosebud Garden Club, who provide beautiful floral arrangements and decorations to C.A.R.E.S. events.

A total of….

For more of this story subscribe to The Claxton Enterprise today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor