C.A.R.E.S. Candlelight Ceremony set for Friday, April 16

Annual survivors walk, activities have been cancelled

The public is invited to attend a candlelight ceremony hosted by Evans County Cancer Relief Effort and Support (C.A.R.E.S.) Friday, April 16, at 8 p.m. The outdoor event will be held at Bell Memorial Field.

Candles can be purchased for just $5 each to honor or remember any loved one, and are not limited to someone who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Services will include reading of the names of people for whom candles have been purchased, music, a message of inspiration and a message of hope will be displayed in the bleachers using luminary bags. Forms needed to purchase candles can be picked up and returned to the following convenient locations: Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce, South Georgia Bank, The Claxton Bank, Tippins Bank (Main Street Branch) and The Claxton Enterprise. Forms and payment can also be mailed to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417.

The Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to assist with the April 16 candlelight event. If you would like to volunteer, please contact the Chamber at 739-1391.

The candlelight event is not the annual C.A.R.E.S celebration. The celebration, typically held each April, featuring the cancer survivors’ walk, food, fun, games and fellowship has been cancelled once again this year.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, C.A.R.E.S. activities – including vital fundraising events – have been cancelled as organizers have followed public health guidelines.

Although C.A.R.E.S. fundraising events have been cancelled due to the pandemic, the need for donations continues as the number of Evans County residents diagnosed with cancer diagnoses haven’t stopped.

Founded in 2006, C.A.R.E.S. is a local, non-profit corporation that provides financial relief support to Evans County residents who are diagnosed with cancer. C.A.R.E.S. funds are also utilized to support cancer research projects, awareness and education.

By Julie Braly, Editor