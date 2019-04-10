C.A.R.E.S. celebration this Friday

Evans County C.A.R.E.S. will host its 13th annual celebration this Friday night, April 12, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Evans County Wildlife Club. The public is welcome and encouraged to join in the celebration. Doors open at 5:30.

The event marks the end of the annual C.A.R.E.S. fundraising campaign for cancer research and local patient support. Throughout the year, local volunteer teams hold various fundraisers including the big bowl cook off held each January.

These fundraisers would not be successful, however, if it were not for the generosity of individuals and businesses that support them.

By Julie Braly, Editor