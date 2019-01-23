C.A.R.E.S. cooks up over $22,000

Local celebrity cooking teams and the community came together for the annual Big Bowl Cook-off Thursday night, Jan. 17. This year the friendly competition and collaborative effort raised $22,048.27 for C.A.R.E.S., a local organization that raises funds for cancer relief efforts and cancer research.

This year’s event included 24 teams representing local churches, community organizations, banks, city and county offices, and local businesses. The teams competed in six categories: appetizers, main dish; soups; chili; stews/gumbo/chowder; and dessert.

By Julie Braly, Editor