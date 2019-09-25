C.A.R.E.S. donates $60,000 for cancer research

Evans County C.A.R.E.S. (Cancer Association Relief Effort and Support) raised just over $101,974 this year and donated $60,000 for cancer research. Additionally, $30,571 support also given to 32 locally diagnosed patients.

Checks were presented to five groups: Evans Memorial Hospital; Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health at Georgia Southern University; Georgia Health Sciences Foundation, Georgia Cancer Center; Emory University School of Medicine; and St. Joseph’s /Candler Health System, Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer Research Pavilion. C.A.R.E.S. President Bill Callaway made the presentations during the organization’s 13th annual cancer survivor dinner held Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Parker Family Life Center.

By Julie Braly, Editor