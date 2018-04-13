C.A.R.E.S. Honors Cancer Survivors and donates $50K fo research projects 

A total of 122 Evans County cancer survivors were honored last Thursday night at the Parker Life Center through C.A.R.E.S. (Evans County Cancer Association Relief Effort and Support).

The night began with a welcome from President Bill Callaway. Pastor Mike Lyons of First Methodist Church offered the Invocation.

Since the organization was formed in 2006, $664,500.00 has been given for cancer research. Over 420 Evans County citizens have received assistance from C.A.R.E.S. with money and vouchers for food, medicine and fuel.

By Julie Braly, Editor