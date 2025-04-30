C.A.R.E.S. raises $106,733, just shy of last year’s total

The culmination of the 2025 C.A.R.E.S. fundraising campaign came Friday night with the 17th annual celebration and the announcement that volunteers had raised more than $106,000 in the year-long fund drive. The total couldn’t touch last year’s successful fund campaign of more than $115,000. Since the organization was established 17 years ago, C.A.R.E.S. has raised more than $1.9 million for local cancer victim support and research.

