It was an evening of food, fun, and games Friday night, April 21, at the 15th annual Evans County C.A.R.E.S. celebration. Since the COVID pandemic, two years have passed since the last celebration at the Evans County Wildlife Club. Over $96,000 has been raised over the past year to support local cancer patients and cancer research efforts

