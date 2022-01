Evans County C.A.R.E.S. (Cancer Association Relief Effort and Support) collected a total of $64,209.94 during a drive-thru fundraiser event held Thursday. A total of 17 teams held various fundraisers throughout the past year for the non-profit organization. Additional donations were also received from individuals and sources outside the groups.

