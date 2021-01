Evans County C.A.R.E.S. (Cancer Association Relief Effort and Support) collected nearly $45,000 during a kickoff event for its 2021 fundraising campaign.

C.A.R.E.S. typically holds a Big Bowl Cook-Off each January to begin its fundraising campaign, but due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, that was not an option this year…

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.

By Julie Braly, Editor