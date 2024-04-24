C.A.R.E.S. takes another swing at cancer; drive raises $109k

The 16th annual Evans County C.A.R.E.S. Celebration kicked off on Friday night, April 19, at the Evans County Wildlife Club. Over $109k has been raised for cancer patients and research over the past year. This annual celebration honors cancer patients and recognizes everyone that’s raised money in the community for the cause. The organization has raised $1.748 million since its launch to fight cancer and support Evans County Cancer victims.

