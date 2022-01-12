C.A.R.E.S. to host drive-thru fundraising event January 20

Evans County C.A.R.E.S. (Cancer Association Relief Effort and Support) will kick off its 2022 fundraising campaign with a drive-thru fundraising event. Donations will be accepted 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, at the Claxton Veterans Community Center.

C.A.R.E.S. is an organization that assists Evans County cancer patients with specific financial assistance and makes donations to support cancer research. Typically, the group holds an annual Big Bowl Cook-Off each January to begin its fundraising campaign, but due to the current COVID-19 pandemic the in-person event will not be held again this year. The drive-thru fundraiser is being held in lieu of the cook-off.

Volunteers will be on site at the drive-thru event to receive donations and will also have luminary, brick tribute, memorial and corporate sponsor forms available for pick up.

The Veterans Center is located at 818 W. Main St. (Hwy. 280) in Claxton. At the present time, C.A.R.E.S. organizers say they are cautiously optimistic they can move forward with plans for its annual CARES Celebration in April.

Last year, the drive-thru fundraiser yielded nearly $45,000.