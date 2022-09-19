C. Gary Tippins Sr., 82, passed away September 16, surrounded by his family. He was a proud native and life-long resident of Evans County. He displayed his faith as a member of Daisy United Methodist Church. Gary proudly served in the United States Air National Guard before starting his own business as a television technician, known as “Claxton T.V. Center” from 1963 until his retirement in 2003. Gary also enjoyed a lifetime of farming and tending to his cows. Mr. Tippins was a member of the Claxton High School Class of 1960. He attended Air Force Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base with a following to Sheppard Air Force Base for Technical School to become an Air Freight Specialist (Loadmaster). Sergeant Tippins served as a Loadmaster with the 165th Air National Guard, Savannah, Ga. from 1961 – 1968. Gary attended Americus Vo-Tech for Industrial Electronics. He and Mr. Hershel Grice started the Claxton TV Center in 1963 and served the Evans County and surrounding areas as the “TV man” for 40 years. Gary also farmed with his father, Charlie G. Tippins, on the family farm continuing the legacy on Hwy 250 as a sixth-generation farmer. Gary was a devoted husband, loving and proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son and friend to many. He and his sense of humor with his “papa-isms” will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Bessie Dukes Tippins; brother, Michael Tippins; sisters, Charlene Conley and Wilma Celeste. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Nancy Smith Tippins of Claxton, Ga.; sons, Charles Gary Tippins, Jr. (Mary) of Pooler, Ga. and Anthony Phillip Tippins (Natalie) of Daisy, Ga.; daughter, Tracie Renee Tippins of Daisy, Ga.; grandchildren, Brett Tippins, Logan Tippins, Ellie Tippins, Paxton Tippins and Paisley Tippins; great-grandchildren, Aiden Tippins, Grayson Tippins, Matthew Tippins, Hudson Shreve and Theia Tippins; also, a special niece, Connie Strickland and great-nephew, Evan Brown. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on September 21, 2022 at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on September 22, at Daisy United Methodist Church with Rev. Tammy Fincher officiating. A burial service will be held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery proceeding the funeral service. Pallbearers will be Gary’s grandson and great-grandson, Brett and Aiden Tippins, his nephew, Patrick Jones, and dear life-long friends, Fred Daniel and Neil “Shine” Brown, along with his “like a son” friend, Tony Lewis. In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations may be made to the Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 667, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Daisy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 106 Daisy, Ga. 30423. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.