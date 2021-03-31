Cadence Lynn crowned Miss PCA 2021

Cadence Lynn was crowned Miss Pinewood Christian Academy 2021 by 2019 Miss PCA Taylor Watson Saturday evening. Cadence is the daughter of Scott and Betsy Lynn of Claxton.

…Contestants in the Miss PCA pageant competed in three areas; interview, casual wear and evening gown.

…The court included: first runner-up, Kendalyn Spacek, daughter of Matt and Holly Spacek of Pembroke; second runner-up, Peighton White, daughter of David and Shawnda White of Glennville; third runner-up, Carson Rountree, daughter of Scotty and Sarah Rountree of Daisy; and fourth runner-up, Lydia Kicklighter, daughter of Thomas and Naomi Kicklighter of Glennville.

