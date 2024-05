The City of Hagan will hold a special called meeting of Mayor and Council on Thursday, May 9th, 2024 at 6 p.m. at Hagan City Hall, located at 6327 Tattnall St., Hagan, GA.

This meeting is to discuss the application from Mr. Thompson Gooding, President of Park Terrace Development, to act upon approval on conditional use of property to build apartments located on Old Dublin & Old Matter Hwy., Parcel #H13 001, zoned as B-1 General Business District.