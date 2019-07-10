Camp LEAD big success

First summer camps held under new charter system

Evans county school district students had a new camp opportunity during the month of June with Camp LEAD (Learning, Enrichment, and Athletics During Summer).

Families were invited to sign up for a variety of camp opportunities including STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Exploratory (students are delve into technology sites that can be used in the classroom), American Sign Language (ASL), music, drama, dance and various sports. Camp classes were held at Claxton Middle School.

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

By Julie Braly, Editor