Can you help Georgia’s Children?

Evans County has been chosen by the state of Georgia to participate in a research project to measure the impact of awareness in fighting human trafficking and child exploitation in Georgia.

Kristy Mock, Executive Director for Evans County Family Connection (FC), said Celeste Orr, the State Resource Manager with Georgia Family Connection Partnership, contacted her. Orr requested a partnership with Evans County FC.

In efforts to combat human trafficking and conduct community outreach, it has been requested that FC distribute a survey to the residents of Evans County. If you are a resident, please take a few minutes to complete the Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/htaware.

By Julie Braly, Editor