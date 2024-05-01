Canoochee bridge on Hwy. 169 open

Despite two delays in construction this year, the Hwy. 169 bridge, otherwise known as Brewton Bridge, located over the Canoochee River has opened to the public Thursday, April 25. The Enterprise was alerted to the opening via a social media post by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Just early last month, the project report from the GDOT showed a completion date of July 25, 2024 – and even with the bridges opening, this date has not been changed on the DOT webpage.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.