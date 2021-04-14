Canoochee EMC Supports Local S.T.A.R.S. Program

Canoochee EMC Foundation, Inc. presented a donation to Evans County Community Center, Inc.’s Soaring Together, Achieving, and Refining Skills (S.T.A.R.S.) Educational Program on April 2, 2021.

The much-needed donation will be used to enhance the after-school and summer camp program.

By Julie Braly, Editor