Canoochee Paddle Race drew 57 boaters for event staged Saturday

Posted By: newsroom April 26, 2023

The Canoochee Paddle Race kicked off once more this past Saturday, April 22 under warm, clear skies. Fifty-seven people participated in the Earth Day race, with 37 single kayaks or paddle-boards, and 10 tandem (kayaks or canoe) racers.

Jon Dedic took the overall lead with a time of one hour, 21 minutes, and 48.9 seconds.

Photo courtesy of Braydon Williams, Ogeechee Riverkeeper.

