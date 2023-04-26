Canoochee Paddle Race drew 57 boaters for event staged Saturday

The Canoochee Paddle Race kicked off once more this past Saturday, April 22 under warm, clear skies. Fifty-seven people participated in the Earth Day race, with 37 single kayaks or paddle-boards, and 10 tandem (kayaks or canoe) racers.
Jon Dedic took the overall lead with a time of one hour, 21 minutes, and 48.9 seconds.
Photo courtesy of Braydon Williams, Ogeechee Riverkeeper.
