Canoochee River Paddle Race this Saturday; registration deadline Wednesday at noon

As of Monday morning, only five more slots remain for registration in the 2023 Canoochee Paddle Race sponsored by Ogeechee River- keeper (ORK). The race will be held this Saturday, April 22 beginning at 9 a.m., with fun paddlers to follow. The race will take place along approximately seven miles of Canoochee River, from Brewton Bridge, Hwy. 169, to Rocks River Bridge Landing, Hwy. 301. Rocks River Bridge Landing will also serve as the headquarters for the awards presentation, winner’s circle, food trucks, and live entertainment.

