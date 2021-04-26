Capt. Wylen Righton Holland (USN-Ret), age 84, passed away April 22 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. He was born in Manassas, Ga., to Josiah Cecil and Elizabeth Hodges Holland. He was raised in a large and loving family on a farm in Claxton, graduated from Claxton High School, and enrolled in Berry College at age 16. He left college during his junior year to enroll in the Naval Aviation Cadet program and upon completion, realized his dream of becoming a pilot as an officer in the United States Navy. He married Marjorie Scheider, also of Claxton, and they began the challenging and adventurous life of a Navy family. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage before her death in November 2020. He was an energetic man of integrity, honor, kindness and generosity; he was loyal, hard-working, intelligent, and respectful; he shared his many gifts and talents with family, friends, and neighbors and was always known as “Mr. Fix-it” wherever he lived. Wylen later completed his college degree at Berry, earning a BS in industrial education. During his distinguished Navy career he flew 13 different aircraft and was a Purple Heart veteran of the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Navy in 1987, he began his second career flying for Piedmont Airlines (later USAir Express). Following his second retirement, he and Margie moved back to Claxton and built their home where he enjoyed woodworking, renovating and repairing, farming, hunting, fishing and hosting family and friends. Surviving are one daughter, Kathryn (Brian) Beasley; two sons, John Holland and William Holland; two grandsons, Matthew Beasley and Michael Beasley; two brothers, George (Ernestine) Holland and R.A. (Judy) Holland; two sisters, Lida Rich and Josephine Kale; one brother-in-law, Sam Morris (Barbara) Scheider. He also leaves a wealth of cherished cousins, nieces and nephews, and life-long friends. He was predeceased by his dear siblings, Cecile Walrath, Mary Chester, Reba Cone, Elsie Boyles, Barbara Taber, Dean Holland, Philip Holland, John William Holland and Gregg Holland. The family would like to express special thanks to the amazing nurses and staff at Ogeechee Area Hospice. We also would like to thank everyone at The Lodge at Bethany who cared for Wylen during his stay there. We express additional thanks and deep gratitude for everyone who tended to or cared for Wylen during his years of declining health. Social distancing will be observed during the graveside service. Masks are requested by the family. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, May 1, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Claxton, Ga. Remembrances may be made to The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, Ga. 30458; Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459; Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or to the charity of one’s choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.