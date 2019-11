According to a statement from the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Escapee/Released in error inmate from Rogers State Prison, Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, was recaptured in Fort Thomas, Kentucky around 11:30 p.m. on the evening of Oct. 30, 2019 by GDC’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force.

More details to follow as soon as available.