Firefighters with Claxton Fire Department (CFD) responded to a call concerning a car fire that was threatening a structure at 806 Turnpike Road late Friday.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a car on fire that had spread to the eave of the roof. Firefighters extinguished…

By Julie Braly, Editor