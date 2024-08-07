Card charges ring wrong bell after fast food order

Helen Anderson was probably looking forward to enjoying her fast food order from the local Taco Bell when she ordered at the drive-thru two weeks ago. What she didn’t anticipate was having her payment card used by someone other than herself. After discovering that her card had been used at several businesses in Evans County, in the amount of $586.19, she contacted the Sheriffs Department and reported the financial transaction card theft.

