A ribbon cutting was held Friday, October 13 for Evans Memorial Hospital’s (EMH) newest medical service, the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Center. The Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at EMH is designed for individuals recovering from heart disease and those who wish to improve their cardiac health through disease prevention and health promotion.

