Career pathways expanded at CHS via College and Career Academy, charter system flexibilities

Attending classes in the new building will not be the only new thing Claxton High School (CHS) students will experience when they return to school this August. Through flexibilities available in the Evans County public school district’s charter school system and the creation of Evans Region College and Career Academy (ERCCA), students will have an expanded choice of pathways to pursue college and career goals.

… “Regardless of which option a student chooses,” said ERCCA Chief Executive Officer Holly Durrence, “ERCCA will strive to customize their education by acknowledging their gifts, talents, and interests. All students have gifts and talents, we just have to find them…and pair students with careers that utilize them.”

…Career pathways now offered at CHS are aligned with high-demand career fields in the region, and include…

For more of this story, including a list of pathways and information about the instructors, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.

By Julie Braly, Editor